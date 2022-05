Allen amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 win over the Celtics.

Allen connected on multiple threes for a fourth straight game and registered three steals for the second time during the playoffs. With Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, Allen has averaged 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.