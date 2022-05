Allen will start at small forward in Saturday's Game 3 matchup against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen will replace Bobby Portis in the starting lineup, as the Bucks are opting to go smaller to matchup with the Celtics. The Duke product averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.6 minutes in 61 starts this season.