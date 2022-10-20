Allen will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

After missing the later portion of the preseason due to an illness, Allen is good to go for the season opener and will start at small forward Thursday with Khris Middleton (wrist) and Pat Connaughton (calf) both sidelined. In 66 appearances last season, Allen averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest. Rounding out Milwaukee's starting five will be Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.