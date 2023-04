Allen (ankle) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen hasn't played since April 2 due to a right ankle sprain, but he was expected to be re-evaluated ahead of playoff action. The fact he was able to at least do some parts of Tuesday's practice is a good sign, and he still has a few more days to rest and rehab before the Bucks find out who their opening-round opponent will be.