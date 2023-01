Allen produced 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 victory over the Raptors.

Allen put forth a strong night from three in Tuesday's victory, connecting on the most threes since tallying a season-high seven threes Nov. 27 against Dallas. Allen has finished with at least 20 points in two games this season.