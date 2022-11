Allen racked up nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 110-108 victory over the Pistons.

Allen fell short of the mark once again Monday, lasting just 20 minutes before leaving due to a knee injury. While he was back on the bench to close the game, the Bucks opted not to get him back out there. Despite the starting role, Allen has been unable to make the most of the opportunity, currently sitting well outside the top 200.