Allen registered two points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over Toronto.

Allen returned from a two-game absence, although he may have been better off spending another night on the bench. He ended with just two points, offering zero upside for anyone who happened to stream him in. With Khris Middleton now back and firing on all cylinders, Allen should be viewed as more of a deeper league target.