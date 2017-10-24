Bucks' Greg Monroe: Flirts with double-double Monday
Monroe finished with eight points (4-9 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Hornets.
Monroe played just seven minutes during the team's previous game, putting up zeros across the board. Despite seeing limited run, he can often put up solid numbers, however. Excluding the seven-minute contest, he's averaging 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per game this season. That said, until he starts consistently getting more time on the floor, he can probably be avoided in many fantasy formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Will play in opener•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Out Friday with calf soreness•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 12 in preseason opener•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Opts in for 2017-18 season•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Leads second-quarter scoring charge in Game 3•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Double-double off bench in Game 1•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...