Bucks' Greg Monroe: Flirts with double-double Monday

Monroe finished with eight points (4-9 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Hornets.

Monroe played just seven minutes during the team's previous game, putting up zeros across the board. Despite seeing limited run, he can often put up solid numbers, however. Excluding the seven-minute contest, he's averaging 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per game this season. That said, until he starts consistently getting more time on the floor, he can probably be avoided in many fantasy formats.