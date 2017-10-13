Bucks' Greg Monroe: Out Friday with calf soreness
Monroe won't play during Friday's preseason finale while dealing with left calf soreness.
Considering it's being labeled "soreness", the injury likely won't spill into the regular season. That said, he should be considered day-to-day. In his stead, John Henson and Thon Maker should see extended run.
