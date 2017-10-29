Bucks' Greg Monroe: Out with sore calf Sunday

Monroe is dealing with left calf soreness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The fact that it's being listed as soreness seems to indicate it's nothing too serious, though it will cost Monroe at least one game starting with Sunday. His next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against the Thunder, but in the meantime, look for guys like Thon Maker and John Henson to pick up more minutes at center.