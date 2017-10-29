Bucks' Greg Monroe: Ruled out for two weeks
Coach Jason Kidd said Sunday that Monroe (calf) will be out for two weeks, Matt Valazquez of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Monroe was ruled out for Sunday's game due to left calf soreness, but it looks like the issue may be a tad more serious than soreness. With the big man now set for an extended absence, look for John Henson, who posted 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes Sunday, to absorb most of Monroe's minutes off the bench.
