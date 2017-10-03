Play

Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 12 in preseason opener

Monroe recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 17 minutes Monday in a preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Monroe was the go-to scoring option off the bench for the Bucks last season, averaging 11.7 points on 53.3 percent shooting while playing a career low 22.5 minutes per game. Milwaukee's second unit will have a different look with Malcolm Brogdon -- a player Monroe had developed strong chemistry with -- likely moving to the starting lineup, however Monroe should still be the offensive focal point coming off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball