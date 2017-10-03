Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 12 in preseason opener
Monroe recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 17 minutes Monday in a preseason loss to the Mavericks.
Monroe was the go-to scoring option off the bench for the Bucks last season, averaging 11.7 points on 53.3 percent shooting while playing a career low 22.5 minutes per game. Milwaukee's second unit will have a different look with Malcolm Brogdon -- a player Monroe had developed strong chemistry with -- likely moving to the starting lineup, however Monroe should still be the offensive focal point coming off the bench.
