Bucks' Greg Monroe: Will play in opener
Monroe (calf) will play in the Bucks' opener Wednesday against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Monroe was battling a sore calf near the end of the preseason, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Expect the veteran to again serve as the first big man off the bench, as was the case for most of last season. In 2016-17, Monroe posted averages of 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds 2,3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Out Friday with calf soreness•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 12 in preseason opener•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Opts in for 2017-18 season•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Leads second-quarter scoring charge in Game 3•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Double-double off bench in Game 1•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Leads bench with 17 points Saturday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....