Bucks' Greg Monroe: Will play in opener

Monroe (calf) will play in the Bucks' opener Wednesday against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Monroe was battling a sore calf near the end of the preseason, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Expect the veteran to again serve as the first big man off the bench, as was the case for most of last season. In 2016-17, Monroe posted averages of 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds 2,3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.