Besson was selected by the Pacers with the 58th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Bucks.

Besson, a native of France, most recently played professionally for New Zealand in the NBL this past season. The 6-3 guard has the capability to create his own shot attempts off the dribble and likewise is an accurate shooter. It's unclear if the final pick of this year's draft will stay stashed overseas or join the Bucks in the United States.