Badji signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Badji spent the last few seasons overseas playing in Spain, but he'll join the Bucks for training camp as they gear up for the 2022-23 season. The 7-foot-2 center out of Senegal is just 19 years of age, so he should have an opportunity to continue his development in the G League if he doesn't make the Bucks' roster.