Bucks' Ike Nwamu: Will join Bucks for camp
Nwamu signed a training camp contract with Milwaukee on Wednesday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
Nwamu, who went undrafted in 2016 after spending his senior year at UNLV, has yet to play an NBA game. He's been in the G-League over the past two seasons and drew nearly 30 minutes per game with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2017-18. In that time, Nwamu averaged 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal. He also shot a solid 36.4 percent from beyond the arc on 8.4 attempts per contest.
