Canaan signed a 10-day contract with the Bucks on Monday.

Canaan quickly found a new home after his second 10-day deal with the Timberwolves ran out. He'll join a Bucks team in need of backcourt depth thanks to injuries to George Hill (groin), Sterling Brown (wrist) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel). Across 26 games between stops at Phoenix and Minnesota, Canaan is averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23.0 minutes this season.