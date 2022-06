Molinar signed a free-agent deal with the Bucks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Mississippi State product and Panama City native did not hear his name called during Thursday's draft, however, Molinar quickly was able to agree to a contract with the Bucks. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during his junior season with the Bulldogs last year.