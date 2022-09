Molinar signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Molinar initially joined the Bucks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NBA Draft in June, and he'll remain with the team for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. Molinar had a productive junior season with the Georgia Bulldogs prior to turning pro, averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.