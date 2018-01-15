Bucks' Jabari Parker: Assigned to G-League
Parker was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks continue to send Parker down to the team's affiliate in order to get some extra practice reps while ramping up his activity in anticipation of his return from a torn ACL. Parker is reportedly targeting a return during the week before the All-Star break, which means he'll remain sidelined for roughly another month or so. Look for Parker to continue to move back and forth between the two rosters until he's officially cleared for a return to game action.
