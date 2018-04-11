Bucks' Jabari Parker: Back to bench
Parker will shift back to the bench for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
With a healthy roster and Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the mix, the Bucks will go back to their most traditional lineup, with Antetokounmpo at the four, alongside John Henson, Tony Snell, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. That'll likely be the team's regular look heading into the postseason.
