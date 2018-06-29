Bucks' Jabari Parker: Becomes restricted free agent
Parker was extended a qualifying offer from the Bucks on Friday and will be an unrestricted free agent, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This was an expected move, as the Bucks will now have the ability to match any offer sheet Parker elects to sign this offseason. There are still plenty of questions, however, surrounding Parker's value in the open market given that he has torn his ACL twice in four years and has shown some inconstancies on both ends of the floor. But given that Parker is just 23 years old and has shown bursts of talent when healthy, he should get plenty of looks from teams around the league this offseason.
