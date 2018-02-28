Bucks' Jabari Parker: Cleared for Wednesday's back-to-back

Parker will play in Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. It marks the first time Parker will have appeared in both games of a back-to-back set since returning from an ACL tear.

This is a significant milestone in Parker's recovery, as he'll presumably be cleared to play back-to-backs for the remainder of the season, barring any knee soreness. In the nine games since his season debut, he's averaged 11.2 points and 4.0 boards across 19.8 minutes per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep. He's coming off a season-high 27-minute effort Tuesday where he dropped a season-high 19 points while also grabbing five boards and handing out one assist. With that in mind, there seems to be a fair chance he'll remain on some sort of minutes restriction and may not reach the 27 minutes he saw Tuesday.