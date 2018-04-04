Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 12 points in win

Parker amassed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's 106-102 home win over the Celtics.

Parker contributed well Tuesday despite not playing nearly as profound as his last performance of 35 points and 10 rebounds on Apr. 1. The former second pick of the draft has seen his minutes increase during the later part of the season, as he tries to fully recover from his second ACL tear in three years. Currently, Parker is averaging 23.0 minutes, 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27 games played this season.