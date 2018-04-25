Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 17 points off bench

Parker recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 92-87 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Parker stayed hot during the Game 5 loss as he scored at least 16 points for the third straight game. He also fell just two rebounds shy of his first double-double of the postseason. The team will likely need Parker to continue his recent good run of scoring as they face elimination in Game 6.