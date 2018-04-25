Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 17 points off bench

Parker recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 92-87 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Parker stayed hot during the Game 5 loss as he scored at least 16 points for the third straight game. He also fell just two rebounds shy of his first double-double of the postseason. The team will likely need Parker to continue his recent good run of scoring as they face elimination in Game 6.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories