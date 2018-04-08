Bucks' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles Saturday

Parker totaled 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3 Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 win over the Knicks.

After his first start was less than ideal, Parker bounced back with a solid shooting night while helping out big time on the boards en route to a double-double. Parker seems to be regaining his form prior to his injury and should be all systems go for the playoffs.