Bucks' Jabari Parker: Excellent again in Game Four victory

Parker totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunda's 104-102 victory over the Celtics.

Parker had another strong performance Sunday, backing up his previous outing. The five defensive stats were particularly impressive and he appeared much more focused on both ends of the floor. The series now moves back to Boston where the Bucks will look to continue the momentum and try to steal home-court advantage back.