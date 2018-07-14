Bucks' Jabari Parker: Expected to sign offer sheet with Bulls
Parker and the Bulls are finalizing a contract in the range of two years and $40 million, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker, an Illinois native, will be heading home unless the Bucks choose to match the Bulls offer. They would likely have to make some roster decisions in order to create the cap space necessary, so it is looking more and more likely that the former No. 1 overall pick will be shifting teams in the division. Once the deal is finalized Milwuakee will have 48 hours to match. Parker has torn his ACL twice since entering the league, which has been cause for concern for teams when determining how big of a contract to offer.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 17 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Excellent again in Game Four victory•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Leads bench in Game 3 scoring•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Back to bench•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...