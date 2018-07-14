Bucks' Jabari Parker: Expected to sign offer sheet with Bulls

Parker and the Bulls are finalizing a contract in the range of two years and $40 million, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Parker, an Illinois native, will be heading home unless the Bucks choose to match the Bulls offer. They would likely have to make some roster decisions in order to create the cap space necessary, so it is looking more and more likely that the former No. 1 overall pick will be shifting teams in the division. Once the deal is finalized Milwuakee will have 48 hours to match. Parker has torn his ACL twice since entering the league, which has been cause for concern for teams when determining how big of a contract to offer.