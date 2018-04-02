Bucks' Jabari Parker: Goes ballistic in loss Sunday
Parker finished with 35 points (14-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 loss to Denver.
Parker had his best game of the season Sunday, pouring in 35 points to go with 10 rebounds and a pair of steals. He recorded season-highs in points, rebounds, three-pointers and minutes played, all a good indication he is over his knee injury. The Bucks are sitting precariously in the eighth seed and although they are likely safe in that position, Parker is going to have to keep up these kinds of performances if the Bucks hope to climb into the sixth or seventh position.
