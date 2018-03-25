Bucks' Jabari Parker: Headed back to bench Sunday

Parker will return to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Parker picked up the spot start Friday against the Bulls with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) sitting out, but struggled mightily and posted just six points (3-10 FG), three rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes. Antetokounmpo has since been cleared for a return and will immediately reclaim his spot in the top unit, which sends Parker back to the bench in the corresponding move. He should see a slight dip in his playing time with the demotion to the second unit, so look for Parker to take on minutes in the mid-to-low 20s like usual.