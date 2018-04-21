Bucks' Jabari Parker: Leads bench in Game 3 scoring
Parker finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Parker thrived with his most extensive playing time of the series, leading the bench in scoring while drawing even with Eric Bledsoe for second overall on the team for the night. The 23-year-old had seen a modest 25 minutes over the first pair of contests against the Celtics, but the Bucks' sizable lead afforded him a nice bump in minutes Friday. He'll look to make his mark again in Game 4 on Sunday, although he's unlikely to approach the same allotment of playing time.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Back to bench•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 16 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Starting Saturday vs. New York•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 12 points in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....