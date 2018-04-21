Bucks' Jabari Parker: Leads bench in Game 3 scoring

Parker finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Parker thrived with his most extensive playing time of the series, leading the bench in scoring while drawing even with Eric Bledsoe for second overall on the team for the night. The 23-year-old had seen a modest 25 minutes over the first pair of contests against the Celtics, but the Bucks' sizable lead afforded him a nice bump in minutes Friday. He'll look to make his mark again in Game 4 on Sunday, although he's unlikely to approach the same allotment of playing time.