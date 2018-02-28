Bucks' Jabari Parker: Left off injury report Wednesday
Parker was left off the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Stephen Watson of WISN12 News reports. Assuming he plays, it would mark his first time playing in a back-to-back following a return from an ACL tear.
Parker played a season-high 27 minutes during Tuesday's tilt against the Wizards and has strung together a nice two-game stretch of 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 25.5 minutes per contest while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from long range. Though it looks like he'll be taking the floor Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising if he was on some sort of a minutes restriction.
