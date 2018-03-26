Bucks' Jabari Parker: Makes minimal impact versus Spurs
Parker scored eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 win over the Spurs.
Parker returned to a bench role after making a spot start in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence Friday, failing to make a significant contribution despite his team's win. He's shown glimpses of his pre-injury form of late, but a total of 14 points over his last two games indicates that his production could continue to fluctuate as he gets back up to speed. Parker should see his share of opportunities regardless, but a deep Bucks frontcourt rotation doesn't help his cause.
