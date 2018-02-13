Bucks' Jabari Parker: Not on injury report
Parker is not on the Bucks' injury report in advance of Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Parker was held out of Saturday's win over the Magic to rest, but the expectation all along was that he'd return to action Tuesday after two more off days. While the Bucks have not commented on Parker's status, all indications are that he'll play a limited role off the bench as he continues to build endurance and strength in his surgically repaired knee. Parker has appeared in four games since making his season debut Feb. 2, most recently seeing 19 minutes and finishing with four points and three boards in Friday's loss to the Heat.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: To see around 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Productive in limited minutes Sunday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Remains under minutes restriction•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Successful return to action Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...