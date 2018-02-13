Bucks' Jabari Parker: Not on injury report

Parker is not on the Bucks' injury report in advance of Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Parker was held out of Saturday's win over the Magic to rest, but the expectation all along was that he'd return to action Tuesday after two more off days. While the Bucks have not commented on Parker's status, all indications are that he'll play a limited role off the bench as he continues to build endurance and strength in his surgically repaired knee. Parker has appeared in four games since making his season debut Feb. 2, most recently seeing 19 minutes and finishing with four points and three boards in Friday's loss to the Heat.