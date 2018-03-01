Bucks' Jabari Parker: Notches 18 minutes Wednesday
Parker contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 loss to the Pistons.
In his first set of consecutive games, Parker collected 27 and 18 minutes respectively. The minuets dip was expected and he should continue to get more playing time as he works back from the ACL tear, but he still is a decent source of points off the bench.
