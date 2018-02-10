Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for rest Saturday

Parker will not play during Saturday's contest against the Magic for rest purposes.

The Bucks are opting to take a conservative approach with Parker's health, as he's only been back for four games following an ACL tear last season. As a result of his absence Saturday, Tony Snell and Sterling Brown could see increased run. The Bucks' usual load-bearers -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton -- could see a couple more minutes as well.