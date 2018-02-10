Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for rest Saturday
Parker will not play during Saturday's contest against the Magic for rest purposes.
The Bucks are opting to take a conservative approach with Parker's health, as he's only been back for four games following an ACL tear last season. As a result of his absence Saturday, Tony Snell and Sterling Brown could see increased run. The Bucks' usual load-bearers -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton -- could see a couple more minutes as well.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: To see around 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Productive in limited minutes Sunday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Remains under minutes restriction•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Successful return to action Friday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will play about 15 minutes Friday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...