Bucks' Jabari Parker: Plays just 16 minutes in loss
Parker totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 loss to Denver.
Parker continues to work his way back from a knee injury and is quite clearly still on a minutes restriction. He is going to be deployed with caution for some time to come and owners really have to just sit tight and wait. He is still worth owning in most league formats but his upside is limited due to his current playing situation.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Puts in full practice day after injury scare•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: To see around 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...