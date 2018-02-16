Bucks' Jabari Parker: Plays just 16 minutes in loss

Parker totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 loss to Denver.

Parker continues to work his way back from a knee injury and is quite clearly still on a minutes restriction. He is going to be deployed with caution for some time to come and owners really have to just sit tight and wait. He is still worth owning in most league formats but his upside is limited due to his current playing situation.