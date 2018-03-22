Bucks' Jabari Parker: Plays season-high 30 minutes in loss
Parker had 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Clippers.
Parker recorded a season-high 20 points while filling the box score during Wednesday's loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) was forced to miss the end of the game, possibly resulting in the minutes boost for Parker. He has been solid since returning and if he can find his way to more defensive production, could be a factor for teams during the fantasy playoffs.
