Bucks' Jabari Parker: Posts 15 points off the bench

Parker recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 92-89 loss to the Pacers.

Parker remains on a minute restriction despite showing flashes of his old self on several occasions since his return for injury. Unfortunately for Parker, he's in a crowded situation as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are firmly entrenched in their respective spots. an ideal situation for Parker would be a shift to shooting guard for Middleton to make room for Parker at the wing. Those who are still holding on to Parker should keep him at the ready, as a full-time role could emerge soon.