Bucks' Jabari Parker: Practicing with Wisconsin Herd
Parker (knee) has been sent to the G-League for rehab purposes.
Parker has already logged a few practices with the Wisconsin Herd, and he'll rejoin the G-League affiliate for a couple of days while the Bucks travel to Toronto for Monday night's game. Milwaukee continues to play things close to the vest in terms of when Parker may actually return to game action in the NBA, but it's certainly possible he could make his season debut sometime within the next few weeks.
