Bucks' Jabari Parker: Productive in limited minutes Sunday
Parker scored 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two assists, two blocks, a rebound and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets.
The 22-year-old has been able to make an impact in limited court time over two games since returning to the lineup, but the Bucks will likely continue to treat Parker with kid gloves given his long layoff as he recovered from a torn ACL. Even when he is back to 100 percent, there's no room in the starting five for Parker, but he could prove to be a difference-maker down the stretch on a second unit that didn't have any other players score in double digits Sunday.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Remains under minutes restriction•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Successful return to action Friday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will play about 15 minutes Friday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will make season debut Friday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Returns from G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Sent back to G-League•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.