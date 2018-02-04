Bucks' Jabari Parker: Productive in limited minutes Sunday

Parker scored 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two assists, two blocks, a rebound and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets.

The 22-year-old has been able to make an impact in limited court time over two games since returning to the lineup, but the Bucks will likely continue to treat Parker with kid gloves given his long layoff as he recovered from a torn ACL. Even when he is back to 100 percent, there's no room in the starting five for Parker, but he could prove to be a difference-maker down the stretch on a second unit that didn't have any other players score in double digits Sunday.