Bucks' Jabari Parker: Puts in full practice day after injury scare
Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty said that Parker practiced fully Wednesday, one day after the forward appeared to tweak his leg in Milwaukee's 97-92 win over Atlanta, Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Making his fifth appearance of the season Tuesday following his recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last February, Parker remained on a playing-time restriction and finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds. Two of those points came when he dunked over two players, though some enthusiasm regarding that display of athleticism was tempered by Parker appearing to favor his right leg after an awkward landing later in the contest. Parker wasn't forced to exit the game due to any reported injury, and his presence in practice a day later offers reassurance that he didn't experience any sort of setback. Parker should once again be restricted to around 20 minutes in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break Thursday against the Nuggets, though he could see his playing time tick up incrementally over the final two months of the regular season.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: To see around 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Productive in limited minutes Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...