Bucks' Jabari Parker: Puts in full practice day after injury scare

Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty said that Parker practiced fully Wednesday, one day after the forward appeared to tweak his leg in Milwaukee's 97-92 win over Atlanta, Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Making his fifth appearance of the season Tuesday following his recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last February, Parker remained on a playing-time restriction and finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds. Two of those points came when he dunked over two players, though some enthusiasm regarding that display of athleticism was tempered by Parker appearing to favor his right leg after an awkward landing later in the contest. Parker wasn't forced to exit the game due to any reported injury, and his presence in practice a day later offers reassurance that he didn't experience any sort of setback. Parker should once again be restricted to around 20 minutes in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break Thursday against the Nuggets, though he could see his playing time tick up incrementally over the final two months of the regular season.