Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League

Parker was recalled back from the G-League on Tuesday.

With the Bucks returning home for games on Wednesday and Friday, Parker will rejoin the team for practice after practicing with the Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The Bucks are yet to provide an update on a potential return date for Parker, so for now, he'll continue to be eased into practice and will likely make another stop in Oshkosh when Milwaukee hits the road again.

