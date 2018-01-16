Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League
Parker (knee) was recalled from the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.
Parker practiced with the Herd on Monday while working back from a torn ACL. He is expected to make his return with the Bucks during the week prior to the All-Star break.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Targeting return before All-Star break•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Practicing with Wisconsin Herd•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Sent for G-League rehab stint•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.