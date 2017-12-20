Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League
Parker (knee) was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Parker was sent down to the Herd recently and he practiced with the team both Monday and Tuesday. It was essentially just an opportunity to get Parker more reps and as expected, he's now be recalled and will rejoin the Bucks. Milwaukee is expected to remain as cautious as possible with Parker throughout the rest of the recovery process, with February still remaining the expected target for his eventual return.
