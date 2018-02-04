Bucks' Jabari Parker: Remains under minutes restriction
Parker will be limited to roughly 15 minutes of action in Sunday's game against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Parker will remain under the same minutes restriction that he experienced in his first game back from injury on Friday. Though he was able to piece together 12 points and three rebounds in his limited action against the Knicks, Parker's potential fantasy upside will obviously remain capped until his minutes restriction is lifted. He should start seeing an expanded role within the Bucks' rotation sooner than later.
