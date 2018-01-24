Bucks' Jabari Parker: Returns from G-League
Parker (knee) was recalled from the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.
Parker continues to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA for rehabilitation work. He practiced with the Herd Monday and Tuesday. The goal remains for Parker to return about a week or two before the All-Star break in initially limited capacity.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Sent back to G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Targeting return before All-Star break•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Practicing with Wisconsin Herd•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...