Bucks' Jabari Parker: Returns from G-League

Parker (knee) was recalled from the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.

Parker continues to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA for rehabilitation work. He practiced with the Herd Monday and Tuesday. The goal remains for Parker to return about a week or two before the All-Star break in initially limited capacity.

