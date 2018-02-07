Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win
Parker provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.
Parker logged 20 minutes as expected, and he has scored in double figures during each of his three appearances thus far. Parker's minutes have risen from 15 in his first game back to 17 in his second, and the Bucks are slowly but surely bringing him along. It's unclear what course of action the team has planned for the upcoming back-to-back set against the Heat and Magic on Friday and Saturday. Nevertheless, fantasy owners should still temper expectations, as the Bucks will probably be cautious with Parker.
