Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 12 off bench Friday
Parker scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding five assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-112 win over the Knicks.
He's scored in double digits in eight of the last 10 games, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes over that stretch. The Bucks seem very comfortable using Parker off the bench, as they don't have another reliable scoring option on their second unit, so don't expect his role to change any time soon.
