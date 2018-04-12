Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss

Parker produced 25 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the 76ers.

Parker continued to fill it up despite returning to a reserve role with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) rejoining the lineup. Parker has scored in double figures in all six April affairs while hauling in double-digit boards in three of those tilts as well. Expect him to remain their go-to offensive option off the bench in the playoffs.